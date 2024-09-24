1st Annual Veterans Health Clinic
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Worcester Common
Worcester, MA
Cost:
Free
The City of Worcester, Massachusetts, and VA CWM are proud to announce the 1st Annual Veterans Health Clinic. Join us for a day dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our Veterans!
This event will feature:
- Free Blood Pressure Exams
- Resources for mental health & wellness
- Information on VA Healthcare
- Local Veteran support organizations
Wellness activities and much more!
This clinic will offer essential health services tailored to the needs of our Veterans. All Veterans and their families are welcome. See you there!