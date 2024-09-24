Springfield Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024.
Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu shot! Veterans can receive a flu shot during any scheduled appointment. Walk-in clinics are only available during the designated days and times listed below.
Springfield VA Clinic - Walk-in
Wednesdays | 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
25 Bond Street, Springfield MA 01104
Flu Shots in Your Community: No-cost flu vaccines are available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2024, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA locator, https://www.va.gov/find-locations. Choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get your flu shot.
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET