Springfield Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024

Springfield Clinic Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024

When: Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Repeats Where: 25 Bond Street Springfield, MA Cost: Free





Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024.

Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu shot! Veterans can receive a flu shot during any scheduled appointment. Walk-in clinics are only available during the designated days and times listed below.

Springfield VA Clinic - Walk-in

Wednesdays | 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

25 Bond Street, Springfield MA 01104

Flu Shots in Your Community: No-cost flu vaccines are available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2024, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA locator, https://www.va.gov/find-locations. Choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get your flu shot.

Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 11:30 am ET

Other VA events