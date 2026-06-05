Are you a Veteran who hasn’t enrolled in VA health care yet?

Choose VA Virtual Tele-Town Hall

Event Description:

Are you a Veteran who hasn’t enrolled in VA health care yet? Join the Choose VA Virtual Tele-Town Hall, an interactive virtual event created especially for Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA care. Learn about the VA health care system, available benefits and services, and discover how enrolling in VA care can support your health and well-being.

During this tele-town hall, VA representatives and subject matter experts will outline the enrollment process, answer your questions, and explain the range of programs and resources available to you. This is your opportunity to get straightforward, helpful information from trusted VA professionals—all from the comfort of your home.

Purpose:

Increase awareness of VA health care, benefits, and services for unenrolled Veterans

Provide step-by-step guidance on how to enroll in VA health care

Answer your questions and address concerns

Connect you directly with VA resources and staff

How to join:

Click the link below to join the virtual tele-town hall. All unenrolled Veterans, family members, and caregivers are welcome.

Take the next step—choose VA and discover all the benefits available to you!

