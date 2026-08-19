Veterans' Farmers Market

We are proud to support our Veterans with FREE fresh produce at the Project New Hope Inc. Mobile Farmers Market!



Join us on Friday, August 21, 2026, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, at the Worcester VA Clinic, 403 Belmont Street, for an incredible selection of locally grown fruits and vegetables, available at no cost. This initiative is part of our ongoing effort to combat food insecurity and ensure those who serve our country have access to healthy, nutritious food.



The Mobile Farmers Market will be held on the 1st and 3rd Friday of each month.

