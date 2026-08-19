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3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower

Celebration & Connection: 3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower

When:

Sat. Sep 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

AMVets Post 74

2150 Main Street

Three Rivers, MA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Celebration & Connection: 3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower

Join us for a FREE Health and Wellness Event celebrating your pregnancy journey! Connect with fellow military and Veteran women, enjoy a light lunch, and access valuable support and resources — all in a warm, welcoming community setting.

Date: September 26, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: AMVets Post 74, 2150 Main Street, Three Rivers, MA 01080
Register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNFQH2T 

Who Can Attend? This event is for women who have served or are currently serving, including: 

  • Currently serving women in MA, CT, or RI — any drilling status, any component (Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve)

  • Women Veterans (enrolled or unenrolled) who are currently pregnant or delivered on or after March 2026

    Please note: This event is reserved specifically for women Veterans and service members.

    Questions or need support?
    Contact Christine Dunn
     christine.dunn2@va.gov 
     

 

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