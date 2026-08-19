Celebration & Connection: 3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower



Join us for a FREE Health and Wellness Event celebrating your pregnancy journey! Connect with fellow military and Veteran women, enjoy a light lunch, and access valuable support and resources — all in a warm, welcoming community setting.

Date: September 26, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: AMVets Post 74, 2150 Main Street, Three Rivers, MA 01080

Register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNFQH2T

Who Can Attend? This event is for women who have served or are currently serving, including: