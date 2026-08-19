3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower
Celebration & Connection: 3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower
When:
Sat. Sep 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
AMVets Post 74
2150 Main Street
Three Rivers, MA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Celebration & Connection: 3rd Annual Veteran & Service Member Women's Community Baby Shower
Join us for a FREE Health and Wellness Event celebrating your pregnancy journey! Connect with fellow military and Veteran women, enjoy a light lunch, and access valuable support and resources — all in a warm, welcoming community setting.
Date: September 26, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: AMVets Post 74, 2150 Main Street, Three Rivers, MA 01080
Register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QNFQH2T
Who Can Attend? This event is for women who have served or are currently serving, including:
- Currently serving women in MA, CT, or RI — any drilling status, any component (Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve)
Women Veterans (enrolled or unenrolled) who are currently pregnant or delivered on or after March 2026
Please note: This event is reserved specifically for women Veterans and service members.
Questions or need support?
Contact Christine Dunn
christine.dunn2@va.gov