VA Central Western Massachusetts Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care System is helping Veterans learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose during an On-Demand Naloxone Demonstration and Overdose Education Event on Monday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the back entrance of Liberty Building 1 on the Leeds campus. All Veterans are eligible to receive free naloxone and learn how this lifesaving medication can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

VA CWM staff will be available to demonstrate proper use of naloxone nasal spray and provide education on harm reduction strategies, recognizing and responding to a potential overdose, and the use of fentanyl test strips.

Unable to attend? Veterans can speak with their VA pharmacist or primary care team about receiving naloxone and learning how to administer it.

Knowing how to recognize and respond to an overdose can save a life. Stop by to learn how naloxone works and how being prepared can help protect you, your fellow Veterans, and our community.