VA Rx Take-Back Day

VA CWM Police Services, in partnership with VA CWM Pharmacy, is hosting a Prescription Take-Back Day in accordance with the DUMP Opioids Act!

Veterans and community members can drive up to either location to receive a free DEA-approved medication disposal mail-back envelope from a VA CWM Police officer:

Leeds Campus, 421 N Main Street, Leeds, MA 01053

Worcester VA Clinic, 403 Belmont Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Simply take the envelope home, place unwanted prescriptions inside, and put the envelope in the mail. It’s that easy!

TIME TO TAKE BACK YOUR HEALTH!

Clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of those old medications. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and our environment.

* Please note that we cannot take or accept medications at these facilities; they must be mailed in the provided envelopes.