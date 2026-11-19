Van Services for Veterans

Arrange a DAV van ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center

Leo Vance, Jr.

Liberty Building 1, Room 1079

Map of Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 413-582-3078

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle services (Mon - Fri)

VA Central Western Mass offers a shuttle service between Edward P. Boland Way in Leeds and the VA outpatient clinics in Springfield and Worcester. Shuttle services are provided on weekdays, by appointment only, excluding federal holidays. Seating is limited; Veterans must make a reservation by calling the Travel Department at or 26711.

Shuttle Schedule

Please note that arrival times may vary depending on traffic and/or weather.

Other Veteran shuttle services

Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride.

Schedule a ride at www.vetride.va.gov/

Local transportation services

The Northampton VAMC is located on the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus Line. The Bus runs from 6:05 AM to 8:05 PM daily. For more information on the Bus schedule, you can visit their website.

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

You can also contact your local Beneficiary Travel Department at 413-584-4040 x26827 for more information.

Not Eligible for Beneficiary Travel?

Are you not eligible for Beneficiary Travel, but need a ride to an appointment? We may be able to help using our local Van Service or shuttles. Please contact us at 413-584-4040 x26710 or x26711 for more information.

Contact:

Jonathan Penna

Email: Jonathan.Penna2@va.gov

Phone: 413-584-4040, ext. 22000

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following: