Van Services for Veterans

DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care facilities for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout central and western Massachusetts. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a DAV van ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center

Leo Vance, Jr.

Liberty Building 1, Room 1079

Map of Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center campus

Phone: 413-582-3078

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.

Other Veteran shuttle services

Other Veteran-specific transportation services, including buses, shuttles, and wheelchair-accessible transport, are available to patients. Please contact these providers directly to schedule a ride. Schedule a ride at www.vetride.va.gov/.

Shuttle services: To book your shuttle appointment, please call 413-584-4040 x26710 or x26711.

Leeds to West Haven: By appointment only. Please book seven to fourteen days in advance by calling 413-584-4040 x26710 or x26711.

Leeds to White River Junction: By appointment only. Please book seven to fourteen days in advance by calling 413-584-4040 x26710 or x26711.

Leeds to Worcester: By appointment only. Please book seven to fourteen days in advance by calling 413-584-4040 x26710 or x26711.

*Shuttles do not travel on federal holidays or weekends. Shuttle times are dependent on traffic, weather, and patient appointment times.

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

You can also contact your local Beneficiary Travel Department at 413-584-4040 x26827 for more information.

Not Eligible for Beneficiary Travel?

Are you not eligible for Beneficiary Travel, but need a ride to an appointment? We may be able to help using our local Van Service or shuttles. Please contact us at 413-584-4040 x26710 or x26711 for more information.

Contact:

Jonathan Penna

Email: Jonathan.Penna2@va.gov

Phone: 413-584-4040, ext. 22000

Local transportation options

Many medical centers and clinics are also served by other local transportation services. To find those, review the transportation services information for the facility you want to visit.

Guidelines for using DAV vans

DAV van passengers are expected to follow certain guidelines, established by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DAV National Headquarters. These guidelines include the following: