Public Meeting Announcement
PRESS RELEASE
August 25, 2026
Leeds, MA - VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System will present to the Massachusetts Historical Commission.
Leeds, MA – As part of the Upgrade Lab and Radiology renovation project for Liberty Building 1, VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System will present to the Massachusetts Historical Commission on August 31, 2026. This meeting fulfills the public notification requirement under the National Historic Preservation Act.
Northampton Historical Commission
Date: Monday, August 31, 2026
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location: Council Chambers
Address: 212 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060
Community members are welcome to attend
Media contacts
Sarah Robinson, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: