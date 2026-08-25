Public Meeting Announcement

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2026

Leeds, MA - VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System will present to the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

Leeds, MA – As part of the Upgrade Lab and Radiology renovation project for Liberty Building 1, VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System will present to the Massachusetts Historical Commission on August 31, 2026. This meeting fulfills the public notification requirement under the National Historic Preservation Act.

Northampton Historical Commission

Date: Monday, August 31, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Location: Council Chambers

Address: 212 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060

Community members are welcome to attend