VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

August 11, 2026

Leeds, MA - Northampton/Leeds, MA – VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System improvement projects for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Leeds, MA, Edward P. Boland Way Correct campus site lighting deficiencies.





“This funding allows VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Central Western Massachusetts,” said Executive Director, Mr. Jonathan Kerr.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.



This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:



For more information, contact the Office of Media Relations at vapublicaffairs@va.gov

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