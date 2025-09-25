Sustainability and Environment
VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care System is committed to protecting the environment and will integrate environmental stewardship into all aspects of its operations.
Robert Michalik MPH
Environmental Protection Specialist / GEMS Program Manager
VA Central Western Massachusetts health care
Phone:
Email: Robert.Michalik@va.gov
Environmental Vision Statement
Leadership
The Green Environmental Management System (GEMS) Committee is chaired by the Associate Director and supported by senior leadership. As an organization, we will continue to invest resources to support strategic plan objectives and take appropriate actions to maintain our position as a local, regional, and national leader in sustainable practices.
Acquisition
Use lifecycle costing that accounts for both the economic and environmental performance of purchases throughout use and upon disposal. Take a long-term approach in evaluating reusable versus disposable products. Collaborate with suppliers to support environmentally preferable purchasing and sustainability in procurement and supply chain transportation.
Buildings
Follow the guiding principles for new construction to meet the US Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design criteria.
Energy, Water, Natural and Cultural Resources
Conserve finite natural resources to reduce the VA CWM environmental footprint and energy and water use intensity through new project development and operational improvement.
Pollution
Implement pollution prevention measures that reduce waste and emissions. Limit the use of hazardous and toxic substances to the maximum extent possible. Utilize the hierarchy of waste management that emphasizes source reduction and reuse first, followed by recycling.
Regulations
Develop and implement a GEMS that will meet the requirements of Executive Orders and comply with all federal, state, and local environmental regulations.
Sustainability
Stormwater Program
VA CWM is regulated...