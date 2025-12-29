Suzanne Krafft

Suzanne (Suzi) Krafft is the Associate Director. Ms. Krafft began her career at VA Central Western MA in 2007 as a Program Analyst for the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Initiative. Since then, she has served in various roles, including Analyst and Systems Redesign Coordinator for Quality Management, Clinical Application Coordinator, and most recently, the Chief of Logistics, ensuring that all staff and Veterans had the supplies and support needed to carry out the mission.

Ms. Krafft graduated with a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross while also getting commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy through the college NROTC scholarship program. Upon graduating from Navy Supply Corps School, ENS Krafft joined the crew of the USS BONHOMME RICHARD (LHD 6) for its maiden deployment to the Persian Gulf.