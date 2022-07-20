Women's Health Focus Group

The Women’s Health Program at the Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System cordially invites you to participate in a 1.5 hour Focus Group. The purpose of this focus group is to inform you of the resources and services offered at our facility. Please join us!

Topics will include:

• PTSD

• Suicide Prevention

• Depression

This focus group is open to women interested in learning about these topics. This offer is free to interested participants. To participate, please use the following link at the time and date of the class:



Click Here to Join the Meeting



If you have any questions about this event, please contact the Women Veteran Program Manager, Dorothy Gouedy, RN at 843-740-6030, extension 428712 and/or dorothy.gouedy2@va.gov