Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Informational Event

PACT Act Informational Event 
December 15, 2022 I 12:00 - 4:00pm 
North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic 
6450 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC 
Eligibility, Enrollment and Benefit Claims Specialists will be on-site. 
Burn pit & toxic exposure screenings will be provided to eligible Veterans. Information briefing begins at 12 p.m. 

