PACT Act Informational Event 

December 15, 2022 I 12:00 - 4:00pm
North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic
6450 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
Eligibility, Enrollment and Benefit Claims Specialists will be on-site.
Burn pit & toxic exposure screenings will be provided to eligible Veterans. Information briefing begins at 12 p.m.
