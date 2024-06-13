Skip to Content

This is a reminder that due to the Juneteenth Holiday; our outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday June 19th. Please dial 911 or visit the closest emergency department in a life-threatening emergency. 

Veteran Art Exhibition

When:

Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

6450 Rivers Avenue

North Charleston, SC

Cost:

Free

The exhibition will be available for walk through viewing from 1000am to 2pm!

