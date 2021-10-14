Fresh Xpress Produce Distribution
- When
-
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Medical Center main entrance, under the overhang.
During this event Veterans will have access to take home fresh produce FREE of charge! In order to be eligible, please bring either Military or VA ID. You must also bring your own bag to take produce home.
Distribution will be held in front of the medical center under the front overhang.