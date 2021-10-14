 Skip to Content
Fresh Xpress Produce Distribution

When
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Medical Center main entrance, under the overhang.

During this event Veterans will have access to take home fresh produce FREE of charge! In order to be eligible, please bring either Military or  VA ID. You must also bring your own bag to take produce home.

Distribution will be held in front of the medical center under the front overhang.

