Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Charleston health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of Veterans. Our trained Veteran care coordinators are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System seeks to promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans and their families. We are committed to making sensitive and high-quality health care accessible. Our employees are prepared to provide personalized, patient-centered care in a safe, affirming, and welcoming environment.
Care we provide at VA Charleston health care
Our Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services for Veterans. These include:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Mental health services
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A same-sex partner, family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, different-sex and same-sex significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. This includes same-sex partners. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Charleston maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and sexual identity, just like any other private health information.
Resources and Support
- Veteran Care
- Trans-identifying veterans support group on Facebook
- Charleston Area trans-identifying Support Group: Second Saturday of each month from 7-9pm. Email info@ChasAreaTSupport.org for more information
Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) Program
Every VA facility has a local Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) who can connect you with services and help you navigate specialized resources.
Connect with a care coordinator
Kathie Hermayer MD, MS, FACP, FACE, DACD
Professor of Medicine
VA Charleston health care
Email: kathie.hermayer@va.gov
Clinical Psychologist, Veteran Care Coordinator.
VA Charleston health care
Email: william.bryant2@va.gov