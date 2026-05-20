The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

Charleston, SC - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The Health Care System also received funding for its Electric Health Records Modernization Data Center Upgrades for the Joint Service Account – Facility Data Services in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Backfill Primary Care and Dental Areas

Renovate Electrical/Telephone Closet Upgrades

Renovate Canteen Kitchen

Emergency Repair Water Damage B100

Correct AHU 14 Deficiencies

“This funding allows the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the coastal regions of South Carolina and Georgia,” said Scott Isaacks, Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

For more information, please contact Wayne Capps at Howard.Capps@va.gov or or visit https://www.va.gov/charleston-health-care/.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: