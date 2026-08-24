Veteran Care Coordinators
Veteran care coordinators can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, assist with complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services.
Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System seeks to promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans and their families. We are committed to making sensitive and high-quality health care accessible. Our employees are prepared to provide personalized, patient-centered care in a safe, affirming, and welcoming environment.
Policies and practices to know
The care coordinator can help you get started with care or with navigating any of these issues.
Visitation: A family member, friend, or other individual can be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of the patient's stay.
Definition of family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.
Advance directives: Veterans may designate any person as a decision-maker for care if they won't be able to make these decisions themselves. Advance directive agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.
Documentation in medical records: VA Charleston maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and sexual identity, just like any other private health information.
Connect with a care coordinator
Kathie Hermayer MD, MS, FACP, FACE, DACD
Professor of Medicine
VA Charleston health care
Email: kathie.hermayer@va.gov
Clinical Psychologist, Veteran Care Coordinator.
VA Charleston health care
Email: william.bryant2@va.gov
Lutricia Overton
Minority Veteran Program Coordinators (MVPC)
VA Charleston health care
Email: Lutricia.Overton@va.gov