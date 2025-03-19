Charleston VA Emergency Services
Police Dispatch:
24/7:
Mental Health Services:
Report to local Emergency Department
Ralph H. Johnson VAMC 109 Bee St Charleston SC 29401
Mental Health Crisis:
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Emergency Department
109 Bee St Charleston SC 29401
Emergency Department Phone number:
24/7 Veterans Crisis Line 988, Press 1
Homeless Services:
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans:
Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) 2424 City Hall Lane North Charleston, SC 29406
Phone:
HCHV Outreach Coordinator Adrien Brown M-F 9:00AM – 5:30 PM Office:
Community Shelter Options:
One80 Place35 Walnut Street Charleston, SC 29403 Phone:
Star Gospel (Men Only)474 Meeting Street Charleston, SC 29403 Phone:
24/7 Help for Homeless Veterans National Call Center:
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Specialists: If a veteran has been arrested and/or is being released from jail / prison call VA Dispatch