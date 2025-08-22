Firearm Safety
This page is to help Veterans and their families talk about firearm safety
Having a conversation with a Veteran about firearm safety can be challenging. As someone who likely had some level of firearm training during their military service, the Veteran may not be receptive to talking about best practices for gun storage and security.
It can be helpful to frame your conversation around the safety of others-- family, friends, or children who may not know how to properly handle a firearm or understand its dangers, which could result in accidental injury or death.
Here are a few commonly asked questions:
Won’t a suicidal person just use something else if they can’t get a gun?
Limiting access to lethal means, such as firearms, is one of the simplest strategies to decrease the chances of suicide.
If a suicidal person substitutes another method and doesn’t die, won’t they eventually figure out a way to kill themselves later?
Suicidal feelings often pass over time. Studies that follow people over many years have found that roughly 90% of those who survive a suicide attempt do not go on to die by suicide, including those who made a very serious attempt, like jumping in front of a train.
Suicide is a personal choice — it’s your right to end your life. Who am I to intervene if someone doesn’t want to live anymore?
Suicide is certainly a personal choice. Some people attempt suicide after a lot of deliberation and are virtually certain life is no longer worth living. But many attempt during a crisis and most have mixed feelings or regret. Over half of attempters report less than an hour passed between deciding on suicide and making the attempt, according to a number of studies. Often people who have survived serious attempts say something like: “The moment I jumped, I said to myself, What did I just do? I don’t want to die…” Also, thousands of people in their teens and twenties kill themselves each year in the U.S. — too young an age to give up on life.
Does relocating the guns for a while always work?
Reducing access to firearms and other lethal means is only part of a broader suicide prevention plan. Those considered actively suicidal are best protected by not being left alone until they are feeling better. Getting professional help and the support of other family and friends is strongly advised. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and is available 24/7.
Medicines can be as dangerous and addictive as street drugs when misused.
- Take medication only prescribed to you and only as prescribed.
- Never share medication with others.
- Dispose of unneeded and outdated medications by using your community’s medicine drop box.
- To find your nearest location, visit https://disposemymeds.org/
Lock It South Carolina was developed in June 2024 as a suicide prevention initiative with the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the South Carolina Governor’s Challenge Team. Promoting safe and responsible care of Lethal Means, including firearms and medications and encouraging community conversations about mental wellness are key components to preventing suicides. Increasing the time and distance between someone in a suicide crisis and access to lethal means can reduce suicide risk and save lives.
Need Safe Storage Of Your Guns?
The National Gun Storage Map https://gunstoragemap.com/ is a resource created by the non-profit Pierce’s Pledge (501c3) to help individuals and families across the country find temporary, voluntary firearm storage options. Owning a firearm is a serious responsibility, and storing firearms during times of change or challenge is an important part of responsible gun ownership. The businesses listed on this map are all licensed Federal Firearm License (FFL) holders who have expressed their willingness to consider requests for temporary, voluntary gun storage.
This map was generated using a customer survey that did not involve any information about Pierce’s Pledge. The survey asked FFL holders simple yes-or-no questions regarding their storage capacity, willingness, and availability. The map is updated annually, so it may be missing some locations that offer storage or may include locations that no longer do. If you are looking for storage locations for your firearm, we encourage you to contact locations near you for further details.
The 2025 map updates collection are generously funded by Pause to Protect and private donors of Pierce's Pledge.
For any questions, concerns, or updates regarding the map, please contact info@piercespledge.org.
www.piercespledge.org - pausetoprotect.org
General Information on How to Store Firearm(s)
For more specific rules and regulations, check your state laws.
To store your firearm(s) with a dealer, you'll typically need to follow these steps:
- Find a reputable firearm dealer or firearm retailer that offers storage services. Use the Pierce's Pledge national map for available dealers in your area.
- Contact the dealer to inquire about their storage options, availability, fees, and any requirements they have.
- Bring your firearm and current government issued identification to the dealer during their business hours.
- Complete any necessary paperwork, such as a storage agreement and any required forms.
- Pay any applicable storage fees.
- The dealer will provide you with a receipt or other documentation confirming that they are storing your firearm.
- Alert the dealer when you're ready to pick up your firearm(s) and follow their procedures and any additional required paperwork. The retrieval will require a background check, waiting periods vary state by state.
This map is updated on an annual basis, the last update was January 2025.
If you have received a gun lock from the VA please take a moment to fill out our survey here: