Having a conversation with a Veteran about firearm safety can be challenging. As someone who likely had some level of firearm training during their military service, the Veteran may not be receptive to talking about best practices for gun storage and security.

It can be helpful to frame your conversation around the safety of others-- family, friends, or children who may not know how to properly handle a firearm or understand its dangers, which could result in accidental injury or death.

Here are a few commonly asked questions: