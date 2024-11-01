Skip to Content

Meet your General Surgery Staff

Our staff

Benjamin Stone

Surgeon- Urology

VA Charleston health care

Email: benjamin.stone2@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Brandon Rogalski MD

Orthopedic Surgeon - Shoulder & Elbow Surgery

VA Charleston health care

Email: Brandon.Rogalski@Va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Charles Daly MD

Orthopedic Surgery of the Hand

VA Charleston health care

Email: dalyc@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

David Countryman MD

Assistant Chief of Surgery

VA Charleston health care

Email: david.countryman2@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Douglas Cassidy MD

Surgeon - Minimally Invasive Surgery

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Elizabeth Spitz

Physician Assistant

VA Charleston health care

Email: elizabeth.spitz@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Jennifer Fiorinr

MD, FACS

VA Charleston health care

Email: Jennifer.Fiorini@VA.GOV

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Lindsey Cox

Associate Professor of Urology

VA Charleston health care

Email: lindsey.cox@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Manoucher Tavana

MD

VA Charleston health care

Email: manoucher.tavana@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Mark Lockett

Professor of Surgery

VA Charleston health care

Email: mark.lockett@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Rober Grubb

MD

VA Charleston health care

Email: robert.grubb@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Roberta Sefcik MD

Assistant Professor

VA Charleston health care

Email: roberta.sefcik@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Rodney Schlosser

MD

VA Charleston health care

Email: rodney.schlosser@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Ross Rames

Urologist

VA Charleston health care

Email: ross.rames@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Stephen Savage

MD

VA Charleston health care

Email: stephen.savage@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Ted Meyer

Professor

VA Charleston health care

Email: ted.meyer@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Thomas Brothers

MD

VA Charleston health care

Email: thomas.brothers@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Heather Evans

Chief of Surgical Services

VA Charleston health care

Email: heather.evans5@va.gov

hold

Thomas Curran

MD MPH

VA Charleston health care

Email: thomas.curran2@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

William Albergotti

MD

VA Charleston health care

Email: william.albergotti@va.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Vy Nguyen

DNP, FNP-BC

VA Charleston health care

Email: vy.nguyen3@VA.gov

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University

Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985
Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993
Fellowship:  Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994
Board Certification: N/A

Last updated: