Meet your General Surgery Staff

Dr. Kamal MF Itani is board certified in general surgery and is Chief of Surgical Services at VA Boston Health Care System and is a Professor of Surgery at Boston University



Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1985

Residency: Baylor College of Medicine, 1993

Fellowship: Duke University, Research Fellowship in gastrointestinal physiology 1988 and Baylor College of Medicine, Gastrointestinal Surgery 1994

Board Certification: N/A