Meet your General Surgery Staff
Our staff
Benjamin Stone
Surgeon- Urology
VA Charleston health care
Email: benjamin.stone2@va.gov
Brandon Rogalski MD
Orthopedic Surgeon - Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Email: Brandon.Rogalski@Va.gov
Charles Daly MD
Orthopedic Surgery of the Hand
VA Charleston health care
Email: dalyc@va.gov
David Countryman MD
Assistant Chief of Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Email: david.countryman2@va.gov
Douglas Cassidy MD
Surgeon - Minimally Invasive Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Elizabeth Spitz
Physician Assistant
VA Charleston health care
Email: elizabeth.spitz@va.gov
Jennifer Fiorinr
MD, FACS
VA Charleston health care
Email: Jennifer.Fiorini@VA.GOV
Lindsey Cox
Associate Professor of Urology
VA Charleston health care
Email: lindsey.cox@va.gov
Manoucher Tavana
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: manoucher.tavana@va.gov
Mark Lockett
Professor of Surgery
VA Charleston health care
Email: mark.lockett@va.gov
Rober Grubb
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: robert.grubb@va.gov
Roberta Sefcik MD
Assistant Professor
VA Charleston health care
Email: roberta.sefcik@va.gov
Rodney Schlosser
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: rodney.schlosser@va.gov
Ross Rames
Urologist
VA Charleston health care
Email: ross.rames@va.gov
Stephen Savage
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: stephen.savage@va.gov
Ted Meyer
Professor
VA Charleston health care
Email: ted.meyer@va.gov
Thomas Brothers
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: thomas.brothers@va.gov
Heather Evans
Chief of Surgical Services
VA Charleston health care
Email: heather.evans5@va.gov
Thomas Curran
MD MPH
VA Charleston health care
Email: thomas.curran2@va.gov
William Albergotti
MD
VA Charleston health care
Email: william.albergotti@va.gov
Vy Nguyen
DNP, FNP-BC
VA Charleston health care
Email: vy.nguyen3@VA.gov
