Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act
SERVICE Act at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
The Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act, signed into law on June 7, 2022, expands toxic-exposure eligibility for Veterans who served overseas.
The bill was named after Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, a Marine Corps veteran and tireless veterans’ advocate, who passed away from breast cancer on April 5, 2022 at the age of 42. Dr. Thomas was a staunch advocate for helping her fellow veterans, many of whom, like her, were exposed to burn pits during their military service.
Iraq
August 2, 1990 – February 28, 1991
March 19, 2003 – until burn pits are no longer used
Southwest Asia theater of operations including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar
August 2, 1990 – until burn pits are no longer used
Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Yemen
September 11, 2001 – until burn pits are no longer used
Other locations and periods
Such other locations and corresponding periods as set forth by the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) and such other locations and corresponding periods as VA, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, may determine appropriate. Find more information here:
If you answered “yes” to any of the above, and are already enrolled in the VA, check with your primary care provider to assess your individual risk and determine if a mammogram is needed. If you answered “yes” but you are not enrolled with the VA, please contact Women’s Health Nurse Navigator, Melissa McDonough, MSN, MAOM, RN,
at
https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/
While no direct link has been found between toxic exposure and breast cancer, VA is concerned about individual reports and is continuing studies to find out if toxic exposure may be a cause of breast cancer.