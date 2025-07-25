The Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act, signed into law on June 7, 2022, expands toxic-exposure eligibility for Veterans who served overseas.

The bill was named after Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, a Marine Corps veteran and tireless veterans’ advocate, who passed away from breast cancer on April 5, 2022 at the age of 42. Dr. Thomas was a staunch advocate for helping her fellow veterans, many of whom, like her, were exposed to burn pits during their military service.