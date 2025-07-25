Skip to Content

Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act

SERVICE Act at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System

The Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans In Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act, signed into law on June 7, 2022, expands toxic-exposure eligibility for Veterans who served overseas.

The bill was named after Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas, a Marine Corps veteran and tireless veterans’ advocate, who passed away from breast cancer on April 5, 2022 at the age of 42. Dr. Thomas was a staunch advocate for helping her fellow veterans, many of whom, like her, were exposed to burn pits during their military service.

Iraq

August 2, 1990 – February 28, 1991
March 19, 2003 – until burn pits are no longer used

Southwest Asia theater of operations including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar

August 2, 1990 – until burn pits are no longer used

Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, and Yemen

September 11, 2001 – until burn pits are no longer used
 

Other locations and periods

Such other locations and corresponding periods as set forth by the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) and such other locations and corresponding periods as VA, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, may determine appropriate. Find more information here:
Personal history of Breast Cancer Personal history or a 1st degree relative (parents, siblings, children) with a condition that increases the risk of developing breast cancer due to inherited gene mutations Personal history of or a 1st degree relative with BRCA 1 and/or BRCA 2 mutations Personal history of chest wall radiation between the ages of 10 and 30 Personal or family history of breast cancer at age 50 or less Personal or family history of ovarian/fallopian tube/peritoneal cancer at any age Other family history: 2 or more cases of breast cancer after age 50 on the same side of the family Male breast cancer

If you answered “yes” to any of the above, and are already enrolled in the VA, check with your primary care provider to assess your individual risk and determine if a mammogram is needed.  If you answered “yes” but you are not enrolled with the VA, please contact Women’s Health Nurse Navigator, Melissa McDonough, MSN, MAOM, RN,  
at to establish your eligibility.  For further information about enrollment, go to this link: 
https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/
While no direct link has been found between toxic exposure and breast cancer, VA is concerned about individual reports and is continuing studies to find out if toxic exposure may be a cause of breast cancer.

