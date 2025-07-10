Prepare For Your Visit
Here is what you will need to know as you plan your visit to any of the Ralph H. Johnson VA locations.
Pre-visit Checklist
What would you like to achieve during today’s visit with your provider?
So that we can better meet your needs, please write down your top concerns or goals that you want to discuss with your provider today.
Please list them while you wait and give the card to your nurse or requesting staff member at the beginning of your appointment.
Consider talking to your provider about your personal health goals based on what’s important to you.
Thank you for helping us to better meet your healthcare needs.
TOP CONCERNS/GOALS
Think about any other questions you would like to discuss during today’s visit.
Appointment Recap:
Medications discussed. Medication changes made or new medications started:
Actions and plans discussed to address my concerns and healthcare goals:
Important test results discussed (ex: labs or radiology studies)
If additional tests are ordered, how will I be notified of results?
Recommendations to improve my diet and activity level:
Recommended follow-up appointments and/or consults:
Next scheduled appointment: