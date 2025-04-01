Renal Denervation for Blood Pressure Control
For a long time, the only way to treat high blood pressure (HBP) was through lifestyle changes, like diet and exercise, and medications. Today, there is an innovative approach that complements typical treatments, renal denervation.
The health risks of HBP
HBP, also known as hypertension, often has no warning signs — so you could have it and not know it.
- Symptoms of HBP (if they occur) can be mild or severe, including headaches, nosebleeds, blurred vision, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms of severe HBP include severe chest pain, headache with confusion and blurred vision, nausea and vomiting, and anxiety.
- If you have HBP, your heart works harder, which can raise your risk of heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, and kidney failure. These risks can be very serious — especially if your HBP is left untreated.
- U.S. guidelines from the American Heart Association define HBP as any value greater than 130/80 mmHg.
Who has high blood pressure?
• > 1.2 billion people worldwide
• ~50% of all adults in the U.S.
• ~60% of Black adults in the U.S.
• ~46% of adults with high blood pressure are unaware they have it.
Treat your HBP safely and effectively
The renal denervation procedure is a minimally invasive treatment designed to complement your existing efforts to manage HBP. It works alongside the lifestyle changes and medications you may already be using to help control your blood pressure more effectively. Your doctor might refer to the renal denervation procedure as a complementary, adjunctive, or supplemental treatment.
Meet our staff
James Misplay RN
Renal Denervation Coordinator
VA Charleston health care
Email: james.misplay@va.gov
James Misplay is a registered nurse in the cardiac catheterization lab at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System.
Nursing School:
