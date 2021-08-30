Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Take US-17 South into Charleston.
- Once you cross the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, stay in the left lane headed towards Savannah, Georgia
- Turn left onto Courtenay Drive
- Turn right onto Bee Street
- The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be on the left
From Beaufort, South Carolina
- Take US-21 North.
- Make a slight right onto Amy Hunter Connector toward Charleston Highway/US-17 North.
- Once you cross the Ashley River Bridge, turn right onto Cherry Street (next to Burger King)
- Turn right onto Bee Street and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is to the immediate left
From Columbia, South Carolina
- Take I-26 East toward Charleston
- Take the US-17 South Exit 221A toward Savannah, Georgia
- Get over in left lane and turn left onto Courtenay Drive
- Turn right onto Bee Street
- The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be on the left
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Intersection:
Bee Street and Lockwood Drive
Coordinates: 32°47'4.10"N 79°57'14.93"W