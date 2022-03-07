Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC)

Free online training developed by VA Headquarters Office for Research and Development is available for animal users. This training is quick, easy, instructive, and mandatory. Instructions for accessing the training site are linked below. Animal users need to complete the following course modules: Working with the Charleston IACUC, and protocol-specific species and technique modules (i.e. mouse, cat, surgery, antibody production). This training must be renewed triennially. To obtain educational credit for the training, print the certificate upon successful completion of the on-line exam and submit a copy to the Research Education Coordinator in the Research Office, Jenna Gillis (gillis@musc.edu). For additional help, please contact Dr. Mary Ann McCrackin, Veterinary Medical Officer, 843-876-5206; mary.mccrackin@va.gov.