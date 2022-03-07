Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC)
The IACUC is a subcommittee of the Research & Development Committee. The responsibility of the IACUC is to oversee use of animal subjects, including proposed and ongoing studies, as they relate to animal welfare laws, regulations, and policies. This oversight includes review of the appropriateness, quality and availability of the selected animal model, the humaneness and appropriateness of procedures and conditions surrounding animal subjects before and after the study, as well as the adequacy and availability of essential animal research facility support.
Deadlines and Meeting Dates
|Deadline Date
|Deadline Date
|December 28, 2020
|Deadline Date
|January 25, 2021
|Deadline Date
|February 22, 2021
|Deadline Date
|March 22, 2021
|Deadline Date
|April 26, 2021
|Deadline Date
|May 24, 2021
|Deadline Date
|June 21, 2021
|Deadline Date
|July 26, 2021
|Deadline Date
|August 23, 2021
|Deadline Date
|September 28, 2021
|Deadline Date
|October 18, 2021
|Deadline Date
|November 15, 2021
|Deadline Date
|Deadline Date
|January 7, 2021
|Deadline Date
|February 4, 2021
|Deadline Date
|March 4, 2021
|Deadline Date
|April 1, 2021
|Deadline Date
|May 6, 2021
|Deadline Date
|June 3, 2021
|Deadline Date
|July 1, 2021
|Deadline Date
|August 5, 2021
|Deadline Date
|September 2, 2021
|Deadline Date
|October 7, 2021
|Deadline Date
|October 28, 2021
|Deadline Date
|November 24, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Meeting Dates
|January 14, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|February 11, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|March 11, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|April 8, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|May 13, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|June 10, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|July 8, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|August 12, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|September 9, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|October 14, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|November 4, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|December 2, 2021
Current per diem rates are listed below. Rates increased July 2004 due to inflationary costs of housing and care of animals in the Veterinary Medical Unit.
|Type of Animal
|Per Diem for VA-Funded Studies
|Type of Animal
|Mouse
|Per Diem for VA-Funded Studies
|$0.60/cage
|Type of Animal
|Mouse (specialized care)
|Per Diem for VA-Funded Studies
|$0.63/cage
|Type of Animal
|Rat
|Per Diem for VA-Funded Studies
|$0.42/rat
Training Opportunities for Animal Users
Free online training developed by VA Headquarters Office for Research and Development is available for animal users. This training is quick, easy, instructive, and mandatory. Instructions for accessing the training site are linked below. Animal users need to complete the following course modules: Working with the Charleston IACUC, and protocol-specific species and technique modules (i.e. mouse, cat, surgery, antibody production). This training must be renewed triennially. To obtain educational credit for the training, print the certificate upon successful completion of the on-line exam and submit a copy to the Research Education Coordinator in the Research Office, Jenna Gillis (gillis@musc.edu). For additional help, please contact Dr. Mary Ann McCrackin, Veterinary Medical Officer, 843-876-5206; mary.mccrackin@va.gov.
The BSL-II presentation, linked below, was developed to help guide investigators and staff on maintaining a safe working environment while working with BSL-II Level conditions in the animal environment. To obtain additional information, please contact Dr. Mary Ann McCrackin, Veterinary Medical Officer 843-876-5206), or Krista Harris, VA Animal Facility Supervisor 843-792-9755).
IACUC.org - Sponsored by the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science (AALAS): This website contains regulations, online Animal Care Inspection reports, alternatives to animal research, etc.
USDA Animal Welfare Act - Laws that govern the use of animals in research.
Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals - National Research Council: Description of policies used to evaluate animal care and use programs by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC).
Animal Welfare Information Center – Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture: Contains information on alternatives and data base searches that address reduction, refinement and replacement of animals.
The Johns Hopkins Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing: This website contains news, information, discussion and resources pertaining to alternatives to animal testing.
View AVMA Guidelines for the Euthanasia of Animals: 2020 Edition: - Information is contained on acceptable euthanasia techniques.
VA / MUSC IACUC Policies and Guidelines for the Use of Animals in Research (This is a non-VA website. By clicking this link, you will leave the VA domain and go to the MUSC domain.) This site also provides guidance on anesthetic/analgesic doses.
Any questions concerning the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC IACUC may be directed to: