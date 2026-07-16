Aaron Haire
Podiatrist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Haire is a podiatrist for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
B.A in Biology: South Carolina State University
Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine: Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Residency: Tufts University Metrowest Medical Center
Board Certiication: American Board of Podiatric Medicine
Special Interest: Sports Medicine, General Foot Surgery, Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery
Hobbies: Sports/competition shooting, firearm instruction, motorcyclist
I am passionate about utilizing the latest of scientific knowledge and surgical technology to yield the best possible outcomes for those under my care.