Aaron Haire

B.A in Biology: South Carolina State University

Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine: Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine

Residency: Tufts University Metrowest Medical Center

Board Certiication: American Board of Podiatric Medicine



Special Interest: Sports Medicine, General Foot Surgery, Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery



Hobbies: Sports/competition shooting, firearm instruction, motorcyclist



I am passionate about utilizing the latest of scientific knowledge and surgical technology to yield the best possible outcomes for those under my care.