Dr. Abhay Varma is a neurosurgeon with over 30 years of experience, specializing in adult brain and spine tumors, and peripheral nerve disorders.

Medical School: All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Residency: All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Fellowship: University of Toronto, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, UPMC Presbyterian, and Regional Neurosciences Center

I specialize in managing adult brain tumors, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformation, adult spinal and spine tumors, and peripheral nerve disorders, including children with brachial plexus injuries (neonatal brachial plexopathy). My surgical practice offers microsurgery and endoscopic surgery. I also offer brain mapping and awake craniotomies for patients with brain tumors in eloquent areas, like the motor strip, the speech areas, and perisylvian tumors.