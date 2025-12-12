Having joined the VA in 2007, Dr. Khan provides diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine services to Veterans at the main hospital.

Dr. Khan is a board-certified nuclear medicine physician driven by a profound commitment to serving our nation's Veterans. His philosophy of care is rooted in the VA's core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. He believes that every Veteran deserves the highest standard of diagnostic care delivered with compassion and respect.

In his practice, Dr. Khan leverages the advanced technology available at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center to look beyond static images, focusing on the intricate function of organ systems to diagnose conditions accurately and guide effective, personalized treatment plans. He finds immense fulfillment in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have selflessly defended our freedoms, considering his role not just a job, but a mission to honor their sacrifice through dedicated and high-quality medical care.

Dr. Khan earned an MD degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University and residency in Nuclear Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys travelling, spending time outdoors and volunteering at the Shifa Free Clinic and food pantry.