Alan J Block DPM
Foot and Ankle Surgeon - Section Lead of Podiatry
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Block is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Alan Block is a reconstructive foot and ankle surgeon leading the Podiatry section at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Dr. Block is also the Program Director of the Podiatry Fellowship. He previously was Chief of the Section of Podiatry at The Ohio State University in the Department of Orthopedics, and currently is a board member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.