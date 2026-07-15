Alexandria E. Avery DO, is a staff pathologist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System in Charleston, South Carolina, with subspecialty expertise in dermatopathology. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania. She then completed her Anatomic and Clinical Pathology residency, followed by a fellowship in Dermatopathology, at the Medical University of South Carolina. She also currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Avery is honored to serve our nation's veterans by providing timely, accurate pathology diagnoses, and patient centered diagnostic care. She values collaboration with clinical teams to ensure veterans receive the highest standard of care. Beyond her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Avery has played an active role in expanding pathology services at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. She also participates in multidisciplinary conferences, provides ongoing case review for quality improvement initiatives, and assists in supporting clinical laboratory operations and patient safety.

