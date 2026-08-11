Dr. Alisher Dadabayev is a board certified Pain Medicine doctor and the Chief of Physical Integrated Medicine Service

Medical School: Andijan State Medical Institute, Andijan, Uzbekistan

Residency: Anesthesiology, The Cleveland Clinic

Fellowship: Pain Medicine, The Cleveland Clinic

Board Certification: Yes - Anesthesiology

My main clinical service to veterans involves comprehensive pain management tailored to the specific needs of our veteran population. This includes diagnosing and treating various pain conditions, utilizing a multi-disciplinary approach that incorporates pharmacological treatments, interventional procedures, physical therapy, and psychological support. Additionally, my experience with the latest advancements in pain management techniques, including minimally invasive procedures and innovative therapies, enables me to provide cutting-edge care that can significantly improve the quality of life for our veterans.

While I am not currently conducting research, I plan to continue an investigation into the use of ketamine infusion for managing chronic pain and comorbid PTSD symptoms in veterans.

In my free time, I enjoy cooking, reading, spending time with my family, and traveling.