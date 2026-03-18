Medical School: Medical University of South Carolina

Residency: PGY1 general pharmacy practice, PGY2 ambulatory care pharmacy

Board Certification: Yes - Pharmacotherapy and Ambulatory Care

Alison Martin, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP.

Dr. Alison Martin serves as a Neurology Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner as the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System in Charleston, South Carolina.



Dr. Martin attended the Medical University of South Carolina where she received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree, followed by a PGY1 general pharmacy practice residency and PGY2 ambulatory care pharmacy residency training at the Ralph H. Johnson VA. She is a board-certified pharmacotherapy and ambulatory care pharmacy specialist. She also serves as the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director for the Ralph H. Johnson VA, chair of the national VA Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office Neurology Subject Matter Expert workgroup, and co-chair of the Research and Education workgroup within the national Headache Centers of Excellence Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacology Council.

In her free time, Dr. Martin enjoys spending time with her husband and two boys, reading, traveling, and teaching group fitness exercise classes including Body Pump, Body Combat, cycling, and yoga.