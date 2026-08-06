Aljoeson Walker
Neurology
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Walker is a provider with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Walker is a neurologist and neuro-ophthalmologist with extensive experience in headache disorders, neuro-ophthalmology, multiple sclerosis, and general neurology. He earned his medical degree from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and completed fellowship training in neuro-ophthalmology at the Storm Eye Institute. He believes in educating patients, providing compassionate care, and helping individuals navigate complex neurologic conditions.