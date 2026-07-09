Allison J Howarth

Medical School: Oregon Health & Science University, MD

Residency: Washington University in St. Louis/Barnes Jewish Hospital, Internal Medicine

Certifications: Board Certified in Internal Medicine

Dr. Howarth (formerly Junell) is a board-certified internal medicine physician who has proudly served Veterans through the VA healthcare system since 2015. Beginning at the Portland VA Medical Center in Portland, OR, Dr. Howarth went on to serve at the John Cochran Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. In this role, Dr. Howarth served as an academic attending, teaching and mentoring internal medicine residents and medical students at the bedside and in the clinic. Currently, Dr. Howarth provides primary care at the North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic.

With a strong foundation in evidence-based medicine, Dr. Howarth is committed to delivering the highest standard of care while ensuring that each Veteran remains at the center of every clinical decision. Through a shared decision-making approach, patients are empowered as active partners in their own health, with treatment plans tailored to their individual values, goals, and preferences.

Dr. Howarth holds a special interest in preventive medicine and lifestyle medicine, focusing on strategies such as nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and behavioral health to help Veterans optimize their well-being and reduce the burden of chronic disease. This proactive, whole-health philosophy aligns closely with the VA's commitment to comprehensive, Veteran-centered care.

Outside of work, Dr. Howarth enjoys spending time with her family, reading, traveling, running, gardening, and watching & playing sports.