Dr. Alyson Honko is a hospitalist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, where she has served since 2019.

She is the Co-Medical Director for the Acute Care of the Elderly (ACE) unit, leading initiatives that prioritize comprehensive, patient-centered care for older adults. She is passionate about helping veterans maintain function, age safely at home, and ensure that their medical care aligns with what matters most to them.

In addition to her clinical leadership, she works closely with medical trainees and enjoys teaching effective patient-communication skills and the importance of personalized care.

Outside of work Dr. Honko enjoys spending time with her family and traveling.

Dr. Honko earned her medical degree from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, and completed internal medicine residency at Virginia Commonwealth University. She is board certified in Internal Medicine with the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

EDUCATION AND CREDENTIALS

Undergraduate: College of Charleston, BS, 2011

Medical School: University of South Carolina, MD, 2016

Residency: Virginia Commonwealth University, Internal Medicine, 2016–2019

Board Certification: American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM)

Additional Credentials: Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)