Dr. McFann is a Primary Care nurse practitioner with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System at the Goose Creek Clinic.

Having joined the VA in 2020, Dr. McFann provides Primary Care and Women’s Health services to veterans in the Charleston area.

In this role, she is responsible for comprehensive primary care and is passionate about providing a holistic, personal approach to healthcare to veterans with an approach tailored to their specific needs and unique differences.

Before joining the VA, she worked in Family Practice with a small stent in Pain Management and Clinical research and has served as the Women’s Health Medical Director, was detailed as Chief of Primary Care in Augusta, and serves on the Health Equity Committee.

Dr. McFann earned a Master’s in Nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina and her Doctorate in Nursing and certificate in Veteran’s Health Care from Duke University.

Outside of work, she enjoys traveling with family, keeping up with her two adventurous children, and gym time.

Education and Credentials -

Undergraduate:

BS Biology, Presbyterian College 2003

BS Nursing, Medical University of South Carolina 2004

Medical/Graduate School:

MS Nursing, Medical University of South Carolina 2006

Doctorate of Nursing, Suke University 2025

Certifications: [Board certifications or special credentials]

Family Practice - certified

Veteran’s Health care - certified