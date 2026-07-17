Andrea M Rinn MD
Neurologist
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Rinn is a Neurologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
She is a board-certified neurologist specializing in sleep medicine. She completed her residency and fellowship at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She is committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care and believes in partnering with patients to develop evidence based treatment plans that are centered on improving quality of life and overall health.