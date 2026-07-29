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Female doctor in white lab coat with stethoscope around neck smiling at camera.

Angel F Mahan

Anesthesiology

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Mahan is an anesthesiologist with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Board-certified anesthesiologist with nearly 20 years of clinical experience, including 15 years providing comprehensive perioperative care to Veterans within the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Hospital. Assistant Professor in the Department of Anesthesia at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), actively involved in the education and mentorship of anesthesiology residents and medical trainees. Experienced in a wide range of anesthetic techniques with particular expertise in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia, perioperative ultrasound, and complex perioperative management. Committed to delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care while advancing clinical excellence, resident education, and quality improvement initiatives.

 

Education

Undergraduate:               University of South Carolina                                                                

 

Medical School:             Medical University of South Carolina                                             

 

Residency:                        Medical University of South Carolina

                                

 

Employment

                Anesthesiologist, Ralph H. Johnson VAMC, Charleston, SC                   2011-current

 

Publications

Long-Axis View for Ultrasound-Guided Central Venous Catheter Placement via the Internal Jugular Vein.

Angel F. Mahan, Matthew D.  McEvoy, Nikolaus Gravenstein.  Rom J Anaesth Int Care, 2016; 23: XX-XX.

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