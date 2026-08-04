Angela M Court
Mental Health
VA Charleston health care
Dr. Court is a provider for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.
Dr. Angela Court is a board-certified psychiatrist and Section Chief for Mental Health at the Beaufort VA Clinic, where she has served the veteran community for over 20 years. Dr. Court earned her medical degree from The Ohio State University and completed her psychiatry residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. Her career has been defined by a commitment to accessible, high-quality mental health care for those who have served.