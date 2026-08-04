Dr. Anna Brady is a pulmonologist and medical intensivist. She grew up in Buffalo, NY, before completing college and medical school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. She completed residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, followed by fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Washington. While in fellowship, she also completed the University of Washington's Teaching Scholars Program for additional training in medical education. She was a faculty member at Oregon Health \& Science University in Portland, OR for six years before joining the Medical University of South Carolina in 2024. At OHSU she was the fellowship program director for the pulmonary and critical care fellowship in addition to seeing patients in the outpatient clinic as well as the inpatient pulmonary consult service and medical intensive care unit. Dr. Brady's clinical interests include neuromuscular disease and pulmonary complications of stem cell transplantation. She is also passionate about training the next generation of physicians and has active roles in MUSC's pulmonary and critical care fellowship, internal medicine residency, and school of medicine. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring the natural beauty of South Carolina with her husband and daughter.