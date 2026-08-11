Anthony Abramczyk

He treats patients via integrating traditional and natural medical approaches based on the patients Whole Health goals. These goals mainly comprise of improving medical outcomes by reducing pain, improving sleep, healthy weight management, improving mental well-being, and disease prevention. Dr. Abramczyk uses precision medicine combined with targeted education to maximize therapeutic outcomes for his patients to achieve high patient satisfaction. He has total oversight over the Whole Health program and supervises Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Physician, Social Worker, and Recreational Therapists, while partnering with Primary Care, Mental Health, Social Work, Nutrition, Fiscal, Education, and Administrative areas to optimize program return on investment. Dr. Abramczyk received his Doctor of Pharmacy at Shenandoah University in 2008 with time spent at the University of Virginia, his Bachelor Degree in the Pharmaceutical Sciences from Ohio State University in 2003, and Completed both Post-graduate year 1 (University of Toledo - 2009) and 2 (James Haley VAMC - Tampa, FL - 2010) with a focus on pain management. Dr. Abramczyk is a member of the National and South Carolina chapters of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He also is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist, has an aromatherapy certification, holds Yellow and Green Belt Lean Six Sigma Certifications, is a uncertified Black Belt while actively working towards completing his certification project. Dr. Abramczyk is a certified ProSci Change Management Specialist and was recently admitted into the 2026-2027 Marquis Who's Who in America for Professionals. Dr. Abramczyk believes in treating each patient using a Whole Health approach (physical/mental/emotional/spiritual), and fostering an environment for his employees to follow this approach, identifying root causes to drive effective solutions when delivering patient care. Dr. Abramczyk's previous position was as the Charleston VA facility PMOP (Pain Management, Opioid Safety, PDMP) Coordinator with time detailed as The Southeast Regional PMOP Coordinator.