Having joined the VA in 2017, Dr. Beldecos provides acute general medical care to Veterans admitted to the hospital and serves as Chief of the Hospital Medicine Section.

In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the care of Veteran patients requiring hospitalization and is passionate about ensuring that her team delivers safe, high quality and compassionate care.

Before joining the VA, she has worked as a Hospitalist in the private sector. Over the past 20 years she has held several positions in Hospital Management, both as a Hospital Medical Director and a Lead Hospitalist.

Dr. Beldecos earned her MD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine followed by Internal Medicine Residency in Portland, Oregon at Oregon Health Sciences University. She also has a Master of Arts degree in Medical Ethics from the University of Pittsburgh and is a certified physician executive.

Outside of work, she enjoys gardening, beekeeping, travel, reading and cooking.

Education and Credentials

Undergraduate: Swarthmore College, BA Biology and English Literature, 1988

Medical/Graduate School: University of Pittsburgh, MD, 1998

Residency: OHSU, Internal Medicine, 2001

Certifications: Internal Medicine (ABIM), 2001-current