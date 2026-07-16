Dr. Barry Gibney is board certified in General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery

Medical School: Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Residency: General Surgery - Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Fellowship: Thoracic Surgery - Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Board Certification: American Board of Thoracic Surgery, American Board of Surgery

I am Associate Professor of Surgery and Section Head of Thoracic Surgery in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at MUSC. I take care of veterans with lung and esophageal cancer, mesothelioma, mediastinal and chest wall tumors, and benign esophageal diseases such as reflux, achalasia, and paraesophageal hernias. I have special interests in esophageal cancer and minimally invasive thoracic surgery. My published research can be found on the National Institutes of Health PubMed website.