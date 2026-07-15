Dr. Barry Jay Lifson, MD, is a board-certified urologist with over 36 years of clinical experience treating conditions of the urinary tract and male reproductive system. He provides care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, SC, where he is known for delivering comprehensive urological care, from routine screenings to complex surgical procedures. Dr. Lifson earned his medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY, and completed his residency in General Surgery at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the Bronx, NY, followed by a residency in Urology at New York Medical College. He went on to complete a fellowship in endourology, focusing on minimally invasive kidney surgery and stone removal, in Minneapolis, MN. He is a member of the American Urological Association, the American College of Surgeons, and the Endourology Society. Dr. Lifson's clinical expertise includes kidney stones and endoscopic stone removal, urinary tract infections, kidney infections (pyelonephritis), cystic fibrosis-related urinary complications, and general urological surgery and procedures.