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Bastien H Bacro-Duverger

Specialty Care

VA Charleston health care

Dr. Bacro-Duverger is a provider at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System.

Dr. Bacro-Duverger is a board-certified Emergency medicine physician and Alpha Omega Alpha graduate of MUSC who completed residency training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His clinical interests include emergency ultrasound and opioid use disorder treatment. Dr. Bacro-Duverger is committed to providing high-quality emergency care while advancing education and patient safety.

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