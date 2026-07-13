Benjamin Stone, MD is a urologic cancer surgeon who specializes in the management of kidney cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, testicular cancer, and other cancers of the genitourinary system. Dr. Stone graduated from Princeton University and received his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medicine with election to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed urologic surgery residency training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and received advanced fellowship training in urologic oncology at Harvard Medical School.



His surgical practice focuses on the management of urologic cancers using advanced, minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic techniques in addition to traditional open surgery. He has published numerous peer-reviewed scientific articles and textbook chapters, and his research interests include improving disparities in access to quality care and reducing the financial burden of cancer treatment.