Brandon L. Rogalski, M.D. is an orthopaedic surgeon specializing in operative and non-operative treatment of shoulder and elbow injuries of athletes and adults of all ages. He is an expert in minimally invasive arthroscopic and open surgery of the shoulder and elbow. He has expertise in advanced shoulder and elbow reconstructive surgery, including shoulder replacement surgery, rotator cuff tear surgery, shoulder instability and labral tear surgery, elbow arthroscopy, and elbow ligament reconstruction and repair. Dr. Rogalski's practice leverages advanced imaging modalities to create personalized treatment plans for shoulder and elbow reconstructive surgery. He uses cutting-edge techniques for sports injuries, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), ultrasound, and up-and-coming physical therapy and rehabilitation techniques such as blood flow restriction (BFR) therapy and cryotherapy.



